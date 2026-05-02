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24-year-old Ponchatoula woman dies after crashing into light pole along I-12 in Walker
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WALKER — A 24-year-old woman who died in a I-12 crash in Walker was the mother of a 4-year-old girl.
According to police, Elizabeth Ellen Woodruff lost control of her car and crashed into a light pole as she was getting onto I-12 westbound from the Walker entrance ramp around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.
Her family is raising money to help Woodruff's young daughter, as well as raising money for funeral expenses.
A benefit event is set for next week at Crazy Dave's in Livingston, where funds will be raised through raffle ticket sales, a pool tournament and plate lunches for $10.
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Family says 24-year-old woman who died in early morning I-12 crash in Walker leaves behind young daughter
WALKER — A 24-year-old woman who died in a I-12 crash in Walker was the mother of a 4-year-old girl.... More >>
WALKER — A 24-year-old Ponchatoula woman died in a single-vehicle crash along I-12 in Walker, the Walker Police Department said... More >>
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