24-year-old Ponchatoula woman dies after crashing into light pole along I-12 in Walker

WALKER — A 24-year-old woman who died in a I-12 crash in Walker was the mother of a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, Elizabeth Ellen Woodruff lost control of her car and crashed into a light pole as she was getting onto I-12 westbound from the Walker entrance ramp around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Her family is raising money to help Woodruff's young daughter, as well as raising money for funeral expenses.

A benefit event is set for next week at Crazy Dave's in Livingston, where funds will be raised through raffle ticket sales, a pool tournament and plate lunches for $10.