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24-year-old Ponchatoula woman dies after crashing into light pole along I-12 in Walker

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WALKER — A 24-year-old woman who died in a I-12 crash in Walker was the mother of a 4-year-old girl. 

According to police, Elizabeth Ellen Woodruff lost control of her car and crashed into a light pole as she was getting onto I-12 westbound from the Walker entrance ramp around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. 

Her family is raising money to help Woodruff's young daughter, as well as raising money for funeral expenses. 

A benefit event is set for next week at Crazy Dave's in Livingston, where funds will be raised through raffle ticket sales, a pool tournament and plate lunches for $10. 

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1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 9:51:00 AM CDT April 30, 2026
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