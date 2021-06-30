24-year-old deputy killed in Friday night collision

BATON ROUGE- An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash near Central Friday night.

Dustin Hamilton, 24, died when he crashed his cruiser into another car on Joor Road near Lovett Road. He died at the scene. The person in the other car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Hamilton was new to the force, but had always wanted to be a deputy a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

"It was his life long dream to work for the force," Casey Hicks said. "This is very devastating for our force, for his family," she added. Hicks said the sheriff's office will work to get grief assistance for people who may need it because of the deadly crash.

Hamilton joined the force almost two years ago.

Joor Road was closed into the overnight hours Friday. Crash details could be released Saturday.

***********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz