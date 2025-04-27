2025 draft airs on WBRZ

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The New Orleans Saints are trying to get back in contention after a losing season in 2024, and it all started with the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Saints finished dead last in the NFL South with a 5-12 record last season after firing Dennis Allen as head coach.

The Saints held nine total picks, including the 9th overall pick. In head coach Kellen Moore's first season at the helm, the team is facing uncertainties and questions about the program, including a reported shoulder injury for quarterback Derek Carr.

Saints 2025 draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 9: Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Round 2, Pick 8 (40th): Louisville QB Tyler Shough

Round 3, Pick 7 (71): Texas DT Vernon Broughton

Round 3, Pick 29 (93) - from Washington: Virginia S Jonas Sanker

Round 4, Pick 10 (112): Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

Round 4, Pick 29 (131) - from Washington: Louisville CB Quincy Riley

Round 6, Pick 8 (184) - re-acquired through Washington: Kansas RB Devin Neal

Round 7, Pick 32 (248) - from Philadelphia through Washington: UCLA TE Moliki Matavao

Round 7, Pick 38 (254) - Compensatory: Syracuse DL Fadil Diggs