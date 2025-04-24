73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tracking the Tigers in the 2025 NFL Draft

3 hours 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 7:44 PM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

GREEN BAY, Wis. - In the 2025 NFL Draft, LSU has multiple draftees who hope to hear their name called this weekend. 

The Tigers have 11 draft-eligible players: OT Will Campbell, DE Bradyn Swinson, TE Mason Taylor, CB Zy Alexander, OG Miles Frazier, OT Emery Jones Jr., DE Sai'vion Jones, OG Garrett Dellinger, DE Paris Shand, RB John Emery Jr. and RB Josh Williams. 

The draft began on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the first round, and on Friday at 6 p.m., rounds two and three will unfold. The 2025 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday at 11 a.m. with rounds four through seven. All three days of the draft will air on WBRZ.

This article will be updated as former LSU players are taken off the board.

LSU Players drafted:

Will Campbell- Round 1, Pick 4: New England Patriots 

