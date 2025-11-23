66°
2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas warehouse transformed into Santa shop

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon shows how this year's Sylvia's Toys for Christmas has been made easier for parents to personally select toys for their children.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

