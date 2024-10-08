144-year-old church gets major repairs

BAYOU GOULA - St. Paul Church is coming back to life.

Built in 1871, the historical landmark was damaged during Hurricane Gustav in 2008. That prompted the Friends of St. Paul Church Organization to get working on putting together a comeback for the church.

Wednesday, workers reinstalled the more than 100-year-old bell back inside of St. Paul's walls and erected a new steeple.

Thursday, the church's cross was placed on top of the steeple; a vision the community will never forget.

91-year-old Alvin Troxclair, who is the oldest living member of the church, was there to witness some of the progress. He spoke to News 2 about his memories growing up nearby and attending the church.

"We were put in the pew in the front. The parents would sit in the back, and you behaved yourself or you had to suffer the consequences when you went back home," said Troxclair.

Organizers say they hope to complete the restoration process in about a year.