Zydeco fall to 0-4 with 7-6 loss to Mississippi Sea Wolves in high scoring bout

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco lost to the Mississippi Sea Wolves 7-6 after an impressing scoring effort from both sides.

The game bounced between both squads, as the Zydeco began the scoring in the first 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sotirios Karageorgos, but Mississippi responded quickly with three goals in three minutes. Nonetheless, Baton Rouge forward Justin LaPorte shortened the 3-1 lead to 3-2 in the last minute of the first period.

In the beginning of the second, defenseman Michael Haskins tied the score at 3-3. However, Mississippi took the lead again off a shorthanded goal to make the game 4-3 before Brendan Hussey tied to score yet again at 4-4. Mississippi responded one minute later with another goal to take a 5-4 lead into the third.

The Zydeco responded quickly into the third period, though, as Parker Moskal tied the game 42 seconds into the third. The Sea Wolves scored on the power play six minutes into the third, but Moskal tied the game yet again to make it 6-6, only for the Sea Wolves to score again one minute later. That score would end up as the game winning goal.

The Zydeco play the Columbus River Dragons 7:30 p.m. Wednesday November 8 at the Raising Cane's Center.