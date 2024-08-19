85°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary woman harvests 111-pound watermelon; hopes to share with granddaughter's school
ZACHARY — A Zachary woman harvested a colossal watermelon she had been growing for three months that weighs over 100 pounds.
The watermelon, which Jeanie Buell nicknamed Big Momma, grew to 111 pounds before being harvested on Sunday. During the three months the abnormally large melon grew, Buell said she had multiple visitors see the progress as "she grew and grew."
"Feel free to share the joy she brought to all of us," Buell said.
Trending News
The melon hasn't been eaten yet, but Buell said she hopes to share it with her granddaughter's school when it is time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local car club 'Mustang Mafia', hosts car show and donates school supplies...
-
Two arrested after Ponchatoula narcotics investigation
-
1 dead in shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit; no motive...
-
APSO: One shot on I-10 after alleged road rage altercation
-
Dorseyville Elementary School closing Monday due to power outage, lack of A/C