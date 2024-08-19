Zachary woman harvests 111-pound watermelon; hopes to share with granddaughter's school

ZACHARY — A Zachary woman harvested a colossal watermelon she had been growing for three months that weighs over 100 pounds.

The watermelon, which Jeanie Buell nicknamed Big Momma, grew to 111 pounds before being harvested on Sunday. During the three months the abnormally large melon grew, Buell said she had multiple visitors see the progress as "she grew and grew."

"Feel free to share the joy she brought to all of us," Buell said.

The melon hasn't been eaten yet, but Buell said she hopes to share it with her granddaughter's school when it is time.