Zachary woman harvests 111-pound watermelon; hopes to share with granddaughter's school

1 hour 29 minutes 1 second ago Monday, August 19 2024 Aug 19, 2024 August 19, 2024 11:03 AM August 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — A Zachary woman harvested a colossal watermelon she had been growing for three months that weighs over 100 pounds.

The watermelon, which Jeanie Buell nicknamed Big Momma, grew to 111 pounds before being harvested on Sunday. During the three months the abnormally large melon grew, Buell said she had multiple visitors see the progress as "she grew and grew."

"Feel free to share the joy she brought to all of us," Buell said.

The melon hasn't been eaten yet, but Buell said she hopes to share it with her granddaughter's school when it is time.

