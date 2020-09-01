84°
Zachary School Board votes to bring more students back to classroom

Tuesday, September 01 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Zachary School Board has decided to send elementary students back to in-person school full time.

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be back in the classroom five days a week after Labor Day.

Students in 7th through 12th grade will remain on the hybrid system.

Right now, 55% of students are learning using the hybrid model. The rest are completely virtual.

