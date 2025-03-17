Zachary school administrator accused of making child clean up own feces arrested, released on bond

75°
ZACHARY — An administrator at a Zachary elementary school turned herself in Monday after being accused of making a six-year-old child clean up her own feces.

Kristy Scott Gilpin, 41, was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after the child's mother accused her in February.

Gilpin, previously identified as an assistant principal at Rollins Place Elementary on the Zachary Community School District's website before her name was removed, is accused of making Jameshia Augustine's daughter clean up her own feces. According to Augustine, her child had an accident caused by a medical condition.

In Februrary, Augustine said she removed her child from Rollins Place.

Gilpin was briefly booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish before bonding out on a $25,000 bond.

WBRZ has reached out to Zachary Schools for an update on Gilpin's employment status.

