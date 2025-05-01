Zachary Police searching for three people who allegedly stole from gas station

ZACHARY — Police in Zachary are searching for three people who are wanted for stealing from a gas station.

The three men are wanted for stealing from Murphy's Express on Main Street and were seen on three separate occasions leaving in a black Honda Accord, a tan Infiniti and a white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call police at (225) 280-4617 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.