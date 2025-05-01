85°
Zachary Police searching for three people who allegedly stole from gas station

2 hours 52 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 11:34 AM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Police in Zachary are searching for three people who are wanted for stealing from a gas station.

The three men are wanted for stealing from Murphy's Express on Main Street and were seen on three separate occasions leaving in a black Honda Accord, a tan Infiniti and a white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call police at (225) 280-4617 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

