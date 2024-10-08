84°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Zachary Police are attempting to locate Jermaine Bell, who was last seen on Oct. 1. Bell is 5'6", 140 lbs and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Zachary High School sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should call 225-654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students join in Free Speech Alley on one-year anniversary of Israel-Hamas...
-
Two arrested in shooting that killed 11-year-old, her uncle
-
Family and friends mourn Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham at Clarksdale funeral
-
Baton Rouge voters will set to vote on creation of city manager...
-
Pecue Lane on track to be finished in 2026; residents looking forward...