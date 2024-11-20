60°
Zachary Police searching for man accused of felony shoplifting at Walmart
ZACHARY — Police are looking for a man who stole from a Walmart in Zachary.
The man, accused of felony shoplifting, stole merchandise from the Walmart on Main Street in Zachary on Monday. Police added that he was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with front end damage.
Anyone with information on the thief is asked to call Zachary Police at 225-654-1921.
