Zachary Police searching for man accused of felony shoplifting at Walmart

ZACHARY — Police are looking for a man who stole from a Walmart in Zachary.

The man, accused of felony shoplifting, stole merchandise from the Walmart on Main Street in Zachary on Monday. Police added that he was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the thief is asked to call Zachary Police at 225-654-1921.