Zachary Police asking for public's help identifying suspected car burglars

December 13, 2021
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Police are searching for two suspected car burglars who broke into vehicles in multiple neighborhoods.

Zachary Police Department said around 1 or 2 a.m. Monday, there was a batch of car burglaries in the Cooper Mill and Windsor Place neighborhoods, along with July and April Streets.

Anyone with information should contact 225-654-1922.

