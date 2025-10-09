74°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police: 16-year-old suffers gunshot wound to face, taken to hospital
ZACHARY - A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, the Zachary Police Department said.
Officials said they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Main Street on a shooting call. They said a juvenile subject suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. No information was given regarding their condition.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After spending savings on used car, family escapes burning vehicle 11 days...
-
Teen who was given 'second chance' after shooting and killing dad now...
-
One person dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
-
West Baton Rouge wants to set public document fees at 4 times...
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers