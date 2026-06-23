Zachary native opens The Spicy Nacho on Plank Road

ZACHARY — A new restaurant called The Spicy Nacho has opened on Plank Road in Zachary.

The menu includes loaded nachos, hot dogs, snowballs and other sweet treats. Family, friends and community members gathered for the grand opening to celebrate the new business and show their support for the Zachary native behind it.

Owner Carlette O'Dell says she hopes customers leave with more than just a full stomach.

"You actually get to make a difference in people's lives," O'Dell said. "You get to actually talk to the customers, you get to ask about their day, you know in the world we live in is so corrupt so chaotic, it's nice just to see a smiling face."

The Spicy Nacho is open Monday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.