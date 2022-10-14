86°
Zachary Elementary teacher formally charged in child porn investigation
ZACHARY - An elementary school teacher who was arrested in a child porn bust earlier this year was formally charged in the case Friday.
The Louisiana Attorney General's Office has charged Peyton Lambertson, 26, on four counts that included possession and distribution of child pornography. He was initially booked on more than 200 combined counts.
In July 2022, the Zachary School System said it was taking "appropriate action" after Lambertson's arrest. WBRZ has asked the school system for an update on his job status.
