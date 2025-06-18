Zachary Community School District announces pay raises for employees

ZACHARY - At a board meeting Tuesday night, the Zachary Community School Board approved a permanent pay raise for employees and a stipend for the third year in a row.

The Board approved a permanent pay raise to be on the salary schedule for the 2025-26 school year. Additionally, for the third year in a row, employees will receive a stipend. Employees will either receive a $1,000 or $2,000 pay increase and stipend, depending on their job title.

According to the new salary schedule, teachers and other certified staff will be given a $2,000 increase, while paraprofessionals and certain administrative positions will receive the $1,000 bump.

The full breakdown of the new salaries can be found here, while the 2024-25 salary schedule can be found here.

"We know how hard our employees work, how much heart they bring to their roles, and how deeply they care about our students and community. This raise is a meaningful acknowledgment of that dedication, and we thank you for serving our students and families," the Board wrote.