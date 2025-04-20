Zachary, Central school bus operators allege unsafe working conditions; strike 'not ruled out'

ZACHARY - Privately employed school bus operators for First Student in Zachary and Central could go on strike after they voted unanimously to take a job action, which is a way to show their dissatisfaction with working conditions without refusing to work.

"As of right now, the job action could be various things. We have not ruled out an actual strike. There are no specific dates or anything right now. That depends on the response that we get from First Student," Local 1546 President George DeCuir said.

They did this just months after unionizing with the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1546, which represents around 400 school bus operators between Zachary and Central. According to the unit, the operators are working under unfair conditions for First Student.

"There are multiple safety issues that we've been in conversations with the company. It's anywhere from the employees dealing with bodily fluids, unsafe diesel fuel, things of that sort," ATU International Vice-President Anthony Garland says.

The operators claim there have been unfair labor practices, stalled negotiations, and even times when animals like raccoons have gotten into the buses. ATU drivers said their pay scale varies and they feel newer drivers are getting paid more than long-time school bus operators.

"We haven't heard or been to the negotiating table with First Student in over three months, and the workers have grown tired. They want a just, fair, contract with their company," DeCuir said.

VP Garland says he's been doing his job for a long time. He says this is the first time he's ever been in a situation where a company seems like it has no effort to try to resolve issues.

"It's always something. Can't get documents from them, and we can't get answers to proposals that we're proposing. We have a number of proposals, we've had them for at least two months, and we haven't even gotten into the economics," Garland said.

ATU told WBRZ they are heading to the negotiating table with First Student on April 29

"We're trying to get the workers their contract done before the close of the school year," DeCuir said.

WBRZ reached out to both First Student's media phone number and email earlier this week. They have yet to respond.