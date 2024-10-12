Zachary, Catholic cruise to district wins

BATON ROUGE - The Zachary and Catholic high school football teams rolled to wins Friday night.

Zachary earned their third straight win with a 40-15 victory over Scotlandville. The Broncos are now 4-1 this season and 1-0 in district play.

Zachary plays at Liberty next Friday, October 18.

Scotlandville is now 1-5 this season. The Hornets play at Woodlawn next Friday.

Catholic handled Liberty Magnet, 42-14,and moved to 4-1 this season.

The Bears host undefeated Central next Friday.

Liberty is now 2-4 this season. They host Zachary next week.