Zachary, Catholic cruise to district wins
BATON ROUGE - The Zachary and Catholic high school football teams rolled to wins Friday night.
Zachary earned their third straight win with a 40-15 victory over Scotlandville. The Broncos are now 4-1 this season and 1-0 in district play.
Zachary plays at Liberty next Friday, October 18.
Scotlandville is now 1-5 this season. The Hornets play at Woodlawn next Friday.
Catholic handled Liberty Magnet, 42-14,and moved to 4-1 this season.
The Bears host undefeated Central next Friday.
Liberty is now 2-4 this season. They host Zachary next week.
