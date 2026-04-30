Zachary boys' basketball wins fourth title under current coach; celebration cancelled due to weather

ZACHARY - There’s magic happening in the Zachary Broncos gym.

The boys' basketball program has eight championships in total. The last four have been under the head coach, Jonathan McClinton. Four winning his first in 2021 and his latest in 2026.

"We tried our best to stay away from complacency, and when we map out things as far as practice schedules and when we map out even travel itinerary, we try to make sure that everything is different," the coach said.

He says no other player gets that quite like Ian Edmond. Edmond is a junior MVP point guard.

"I've never coached a kid that works as hard as he does. He's in this gym day in and day out. He's the only one," McClinton said.

Edmond actually won MVP two times in a row, last year and this year. He said there was a lot on his mind heading into this year’s game.

"Everybody was saying Ruston is the best team. A lot of people doubted us and didn't think we were going to win,” Edmond said.

Ruston is a 5A High School in North Louisiana. The two schools recently played each other in December. It was on the football field, during the semi-finals.

"Ruston had defeated our football team in the playoffs. So, I felt it was very personal going into the game. Because even though I had nothing to do with the football, it hurt me to see them cry,” Edmond said.

And after the win, he had to sit in amazement.

"When we came back from the state championship game, he didn't want to go home. He just wanted to sit in the locker room and he just wanted to be in the locker room," McClinton said. "Those types of kids, you just grow attached to. You don't just grow attached to the kid, the spirit. But you also grow attached to the work ethic,” McClinton said.

A previously scheduled celebration parade for the team, as well as their female counterparts, has been cancelled due to the weather.