Zachary boys basketball dominates Parkview Baptist
BATON ROUGE - The Zachary boys basketball picked up another solid win Saturday.
The Broncos had no trouble with Parkview Baptist, beating the Eagles 86-50 at the Charger Classic hosted by Madison Prep.
Zachary, the No. 2 team in 5A according to MaxPreps, is now 22-3 this season. The Broncos play at East St. John on Tuesday.
Parkview Baptist falls to 19-7 on the season. The Eagles play at University High on Tuesday.
