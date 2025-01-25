Zachary boys basketball dominates Parkview Baptist

BATON ROUGE - The Zachary boys basketball picked up another solid win Saturday.

The Broncos had no trouble with Parkview Baptist, beating the Eagles 86-50 at the Charger Classic hosted by Madison Prep.

Zachary, the No. 2 team in 5A according to MaxPreps, is now 22-3 this season. The Broncos play at East St. John on Tuesday.

Parkview Baptist falls to 19-7 on the season. The Eagles play at University High on Tuesday.