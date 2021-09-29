YouTube beefs up its misinformation policies

YouTube says it will remove videos containing misinformation about any approved vaccine, including those designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The social media platform said anyone who posts misinformation about any "currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO" will be subject to YouTube's strike policy and could face removal.

On its blog,the company said, "This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them."

YouTube created a policy prohibiting misinformation related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, including about treatment and prevention. But the update on Wednesday added that misleading claims have spilled over into other areas of medicine.