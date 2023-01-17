YMCA on South Foster Drive closing for major makeover

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA on South Foster Drive is set to close while the location undergoes a huge remodel, as well as adding new on-site housing.

The YMCA will build more than 100 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at its current location on South Foster Drive along with a new YMCA facility on the same site.

Christian Engle, President and CEO for the YMCA of the Capital Area, said, “To bring a new Y to Mid-City has always been a part of our facility development plan and this partnership provided the perfect vehicle for us to make it happen, and have an even greater service impact to the community. The existing A.C. Lewis YMCA is 60 years old and needs to be replaced so it can serve the community for another 60 years.”

The YMCA is establishing a temporary location near the Gerry Lane Chevrolet and GMC/Buick dealerships on Florida Boulevard.