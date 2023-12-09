Wrong-way driver killed in car wreck on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY - A man was killed in a multi-car crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.

State Police said 66-year-old Earnest Bradley of Vacherie was driving the wrong way along the bridge around 3:30 a.m. and hit a box truck head-on, causing Bradley's car to spin. Once the vehicle stopped in the road, a truck ran into the back.

Bradley was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Both other drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries, but the driver of the box truck was not hurt.

A toxicology sample was taken from Bradley.