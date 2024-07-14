Wow weather

April in Louisiana is that transition time of year that continues a parade of cool season cold fronts, accompanied by strong storms and heavy rain. But before the summer humidity sets in, between those fronts, Mother Nature offers up breaks like the area will see this week. The outdoors are looking beautiful for several days to come.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Wind will be southwest at 5mph. Overnight, skies stay clear with a low temperature in the low 50s.

Up Next: Tuesday will bring more sunshine and warmer high temperatures—into the low 80s—as winds turn southwesterly at 5mph. Tuesday Night will be quiet and milder with a low in the mid 50s. A weak cold front will try to drop into the region on Wednesday, but won’t have much of a moisture supply. Skies will be mostly sunny but an isolated shower isn’t out of the question during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will top out in the upper 70s. On the other side of the front, Thursday through Sunday will feature mainly clear skies with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wow, indeed.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: Surface high pressure will remain over the area through Tuesday while northwesterly flow aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and the combination will result in mainly clear skies. Temperatures will moderate a little warmer each day with the unchanged pattern and persistent sun. A shortwave trough slipping through the Great Plains will help to guide a cold front through the region on Wednesday. Relative humidity charts show significantly lacking moisture at all levels of the atmosphere making the possibility of any precipitation with this front a tough sell. With the typical southerly wind shift just ahead of the front, dew points may surge just enough to promote a broken band of light showers—but that is the most of it. Northwesterly flow will be reinforced behind the front keeping the atmosphere dry through the weekend and skies mainly clear. A second cold front on Friday will even keep temperatures fairly steady, right around average Thursday to Sunday.

