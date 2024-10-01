89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workers at Baton Rouge port join national dockworker strike

3 hours 59 minutes ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 11:57 AM October 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Dockworkers at the Baton Rouge port were on strike Tuesday as part of a nationwide movement. 

The strike began early Tuesday over wages and automation even though progress had been reported in contract talks. The contract between the ports and about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association expired at midnight, the Associated Press reports. 

Trending News

"We're not asking for anything unreal or unbelievable," one of the workers said. "We're just looking for stuff that is well due to any working person."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days