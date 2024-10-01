Latest Weather Blog
Work release inmate re-arrested after walking off job site
TICKFAW - A work release inmate was re-arrested after walking off a job site Tuesday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
TPSO says Ethan Morse, 22, was re-booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of simple escape. He was previously convicted of simple burglary, resisting arrest by flight and resisting an officer in August. He was serving a 2-year sentence.
Around 6 a.m., TPSO was notified that Morse did not check in at the end of his overnight shift. Morse was in a program that allows select Department of Corrections inmates to work jobs with partner businesses outside of the jail. Deputies immediately coordinated with area law enforcement partners to make contact with Morse’s relatives and known associates about their knowledge of his whereabouts.
Shortly after making those communications, Morse turned himself in. Additional arrests are expected.
