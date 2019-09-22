Work release inmate back in custody after morning escape

WALKER - A work releases inmate was briefly on the lam Sunday morning, prompting a search of areas along I-12 in Walker.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate left a facility Sunday morning and was back in custody around lunchtime.

People reported seeing numerous law enforcement officers search areas along Black Mud Road. They reported seeing a helicopter hover above the area, too.

The sheriff’s office did not release the inmate’s name and said the Lock 5 work release company was involved.

