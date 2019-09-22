91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work release inmate back in custody after morning escape

3 hours 34 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 September 22, 2019 1:17 PM September 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WALKER - A work releases inmate was briefly on the lam Sunday morning, prompting a search of areas along I-12 in Walker.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate left a facility Sunday morning and was back in custody around lunchtime.

People reported seeing numerous law enforcement officers search areas along Black Mud Road. They reported seeing a helicopter hover above the area, too.

The sheriff’s office did not release the inmate’s name and said the Lock 5 work release company was involved.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days