Work on major flood control projects kick off this week in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Work begins Monday on one of two major flood control projects in Ascension Parish.

The Frog Bayou - Fish Bayou flood control structure is being built on Alligator Bayou Road, which has been cut open to install water dams for flood mitigation.

"I think that will help get the water out of the swamp, but that's not the only issue. They got to be able to get the water out of Bayou Manchac," homeowner Troy Aldridge said.

Aldridge has lived in the area for 37 years and flooded more than once, almost losing everything in 2016.

The $2.5 million structure will have flood gates and take at least a year to build.

Alligator Bayou Road has been closed so work can be done. Some residents are concerned that once it reopens, the traffic will drastically increase.

Ryan Deroche lives on the road and says the traffic is already bad, with drivers making U-turns all day long, not knowing they can't through.

"They could put a sign on the front of this road saying, 'hey, this road is closed' so we don't have so many people driving back and forth," Deroche said.

Work starts on the other flood control project, the New River Bayou dredging, on Tuesday.