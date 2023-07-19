91°
Latest Weather Blog
Women's basketball champion Angel Reese signs NIL deal under Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new energy drink
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed on seven college athletes to NIL deals under his new energy drink startup, including LSU women's basketball champion Angel Reese.
Alongside Reese are six other star college athletes who were signed to NIL deals for Johnson's new energy drink, ZOA.
Dwayne ‘@TheRock’ Johnson has signed the first 7 college athletes to NIL deals for his energy drink, ZOA:
?? Angel Reese, LSU
?? Brock Bowers, Georgia
?? Drake Maye, UNC
?? Hansel Enmanuel, NSU
?? Amaya Gainer, Florida A&M
?? Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State
?? Kam Kinchens, Miami pic.twitter.com/RXTPk2r11o— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 19, 2023
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
Caretaker accused of swindling wealthy family enters not guilty pleas in court
-
After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover