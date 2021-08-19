Woman wanted in 2020 death of toddler arrested by Lafayette authorities

Natalie Broussard

LAFAYETTE PARISH - As of Thursday morning, a Scott woman wanted in connection with the death of her two-year-old son is behind bars, KATC reports.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Natalie Broussard was located and arrested Wednesday night, August 18, on active warrants.

In July, she was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the September 27, 2020 slaying.