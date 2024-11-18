81°
Woman wanted by Addis Police, other agencies for theft, vehicle theft, drug charges
ADDIS — A woman is wanted in Addis for multiple crimes, including motor vehicle theft.
The woman, 35-year-old Jessica R. Simoneaux, is wanted by Addis Police and is accused of theft of over $10,000 and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Simoneaux is also wanted for motor vehicle theft by another agency, Addis Police said.
