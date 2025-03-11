70°
Woman sought after stealing merchandise out of store in Franklin, police say

Tuesday, March 11 2025 5:15 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing merchandise out of a store.

Police said they were notified about the thefts after a series of complaints from the store, which police did not name. Pictures show the suspect wearing glasses, a black shirt and a blue-and-white dress.

Anyone with information report anonymously to the FPD at 337-828-1716.

