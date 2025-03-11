70°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman sought after stealing merchandise out of store in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing merchandise out of a store.
Police said they were notified about the thefts after a series of complaints from the store, which police did not name. Pictures show the suspect wearing glasses, a black shirt and a blue-and-white dress.
Anyone with information report anonymously to the FPD at 337-828-1716.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue