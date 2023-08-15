Woman shot to death in New Roads overnight

NEW ROADS - A woman is dead after a shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish late Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. on Olinde Street, north of Parent Street. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the coroner's office.

The victim has not been named as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.