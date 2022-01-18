Woman shot and killed on I-10 in New Orleans

Photo: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A woman died Tuesday after being shot on I-10 in the New Orleans area.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the interstate near the Crowder Boulevard exit. The victim died at the scene.

BREAKING: One person killed on I-10 shooting at Crowder Boulevard in NOLA @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/XOPQ7NdKTP — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) January 18, 2022

Further details related to the shooting were not immediately available.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed in that area as police investigated the shooting.