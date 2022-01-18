60°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman shot and killed on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A woman died Tuesday after being shot on I-10 in the New Orleans area.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the interstate near the Crowder Boulevard exit. The victim died at the scene.
BREAKING: One person killed on I-10 shooting at Crowder Boulevard in NOLA @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/XOPQ7NdKTP— Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) January 18, 2022
Further details related to the shooting were not immediately available.
Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed in that area as police investigated the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot in neighborhood off Government Street
-
New subdivision to be voted on third time Tuesday
-
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers
-
Mardi Gras supply sales up, but shipping delays present challenge for sellers
-
MLK Day celebrations go on in Donaldsonville despite cancellations across capital area