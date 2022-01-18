Woman shot and killed on I-10 in New Orleans

60°
Tuesday, January 18 2022
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A woman died Tuesday after being shot on I-10 in the New Orleans area.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the interstate near the Crowder Boulevard exit. The victim died at the scene.

Further details related to the shooting were not immediately available. 

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed in that area as police investigated the shooting. 

