Woman shot after finding burglar outside her home; latest in rash of area burglaries, sheriff says

DENHAM SPRINGS - A burglar shot and wounded a woman in a Livingston Parish neighborhood after she found the thief rummaging through her vehicle.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near 7000 Florida Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said the woman was startled by a noise outside her home and stepped outside to see the burglar going through her car. She screamed, and the person fired a gun in her direction, according to the department.

The woman was struck in the shoulder by a bullet but is in stable condition as of Monday.

The suspect fled the property on foot after firing the gun. That person was described as being average height and with a skinny build. They were last seen wearing long sleeves, gloves, and a mask.

Sheriff Jason Ard said it was one of multiple burglaries reported in the area, including multiple burglaries in Denham Springs on Friday night. The sheriff said multiple unlocked cars were burglarized in that neighborhood, with surveillance cameras capturing at least one culprit on video.