Woman relieved after boyfriend apprehended for murder

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her live-in boyfriend was apprehended by police for fatally stabbing a man over the weekend.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 120 block of North 13th Street. Police say 59-year-old Elvis "Dog Man" Graham is responsible for stabbing the 52-year-old victim, Vinell Eisley.

They say Graham struck Eisley over the head with a beer bottle and stabbed him in the neck with the broken remains after a verbal altercation. Eisley ran from the scene and was later found dead at his home.

Graham's live-in girlfriend, Eulaunda Stevenson, reported the incident to police after Graham told her about the confrontation. She says she feared for her life up until the moment Graham was captured.

"He threatened that he was going to kill me and my children," Stevenson said. "This is not okay. I'm in fear for my life."

Stevenson says Graham came home Saturday night with his clothes covered in blood, leaving stains throughout the apartment. After she reported him to police, she says the suspect tried to break into the apartment though a back-door Sunday morning.

"All you have to do is push [the door]. I'm dead," Stevenson said.

While on the run, Graham left repeated messages on Stevenson's cell phone. In them, he demanded that Stevenson contact him.

Graham eventually turned himself in to police Monday. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.