Woman opposing sign comparing Nicholls to Palestine arrested after bomb threat made to LSU frat house

BATON ROUGE — A woman turned herself in after threatening to use a "homemade explosive" device on an LSU fraternity house in response to a sign despairingly comparing Nicholls State University to Palestine, arrest records show.

Maggie Rodrigue, 20, turned herself in Friday and admitted to sending a message where she claimed to be creating a bomb for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

She told LSU Police she was remorseful but sent the message out of disgust for a sign Delta Tau Delta members hung on their fraternity house ahead of the Nicholls State-LSU game.

"What do Nicholls and Palestine have in common? Getting bombed," the sign read, referencing the ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza and other Palestinian territories by the Israeli government. The attacks have claimed 40,000 lives as of mid-August, the Associated Press reported.

Rodrigue, who is not affiliated with LSU, was arrested for menacing, a subsection of the state's terrorizing statute.