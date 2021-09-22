69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 1:18 PM May 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: St. Augustine Police Department

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it's not some kind of elaborate joke. A woman named Crystal June Methvin has been arrested for (you guessed it) possession of crystal meth.

Over the weekend, Methvin and her friend Douglas Nickerson were arrested by police in St. Augustine, Florida. Officers say they found Methvin and her less aptly-named partner sitting in a parked car along S Dixie Highway Saturday morning.

After they consented to a search of the vehicle, police found the two were in possession of drug paraphernalia. A field substance test was positive for crystal meth.

Trending News

Both were taken into custody and booked into the St. John's County Jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days