Woman killed, several children hospitalized after head-on crash in Pointe Coupee
OSCAR - A woman died and five children, including a toddler, were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday night.
The wreck was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. on LA 78, west of LA 1. According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old Amber Crawford of Ventress died at the scene.
State troopers believe Crawford was driving east on the highway when a Chrysler sedan, driven by 34-year-old Andre Slaughter, drifted into opposing traffic and hit Crawford head-on.
Police said Slaughter had five passengers in his vehicle at the time, all of them children ranging from ages 3 to 13. Slaughter and all of his passengers suffered severe injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital.
No one—including both drivers—was properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to State Police.
The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.
