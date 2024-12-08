65°
Woman hurt after falling off float in Patterson Christmas parade
PATTERSON - A woman was airlifted from the Patterson Christmas parade after she fell off of a float, according to KWBJ.
Reports said the parade started rolling around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and the woman fell shortly after. She was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette where she was listed in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
