Woman held on $18 million bond facing over 800 criminal charges for alleged financial crimes against the elderly

HAMMOND - A woman was arrested and booked on a bond of over $18 million for over 800 criminal counts after she allegedly used her aunt's debit card to spend thousands of dollars on food and groceries.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Maili Morris, 31, after a lengthy investigation. Morris is accused of using her 73-year-old aunt's card to spend $12,000 through DoorDash on several different orders from November 2022 to January 2023.

Morris was arrested for 136 counts each of identity theft, bank fraud, computer fraud, felony theft, access device fraud, and exploitation of the infirmed for a total of 816 criminal counts.

She was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on a bond of $18,360,000.