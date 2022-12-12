Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning.

Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat.

Officials also said the woman was not injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said there was "no indication" a shooting happened.