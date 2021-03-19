53°
Woman found dead along shore of Mississippi River; boyfriend charged with murder

Friday, March 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman whose body was found along the shore of the Mississippi River was shot and killed by her boyfriend, according to police. 

Police say they believe it was on Wednesday that the victim, identified as Raemel Richardson, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jonathan Bryant, got into an argument which escalated into violence. Police say Bryant allegedly shot Richardson during the heated exchange.

Richardson's body was discovered Thursday (March 18), along the shoreline of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish.

Bryant was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapon.

