Woman facing attempted murder charge for opening fire on victim

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman following a reported shooting Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, authorities were dispatched to a location on Davenport Avenue in reference to a shooting. As officers responded to an address on Rosenwald Road for an unrelated call, a woman flagged them down saying she was shot at by a man on Davenport Avenue.

The woman was identified as Taquencya Harris.

Harris allegedly told police she had gotten into an altercation with a man. At some point, the man allegedly fired two rounds at Harris as she tried to leave. As investigators processed the scene, they discovered a few rounds had been fired from inside the vehicle.

Authorities met with the man on Davenport Avenue who said Harris was the shooter. The man admitted that he and Harris had gotten into a verbal altercation and a witness at the scene had to separate them.

At some point, the man said Harris went to her vehicle to get a gun. Harris allegedly fired one shot from outside the vehicle, then fired two more through the windshield.

When speaking with Harris again, she later admitted to shooting at the man.

Harris was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.