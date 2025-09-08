Woman dropped from home insurance policy because of Chihuahua

CENTRAL - An insurance company canceled a homeowner's policy because of a pet dog.

Wanda Tays says she recently switched insurers after her policy cost increased and was sold a bundle through GEICO Insurance Agency. All coverage is underwritten by non-affiliated, third-party insurance companies, and those third-party companies are responsible for all underwriting and claims decisions. Tays' policy was written by SageSure, Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina.

Two months into that policy, Tays received a letter in the mail notifying her that her homeowner's policy had been canceled because of an "undisclosed dog."

Junebug is a 9-lb., 10-year-old Chihuahua who also has cancer. Tays and her dog enjoy sitting in the living room watching game shows, minding their own business. When they aren't watching their programs, Junebug can be found at the window keeping an eye on the neighborhood. She often barks when she sees a person or a car pass by. Little did they know that someone had been keeping an eye on Junebug, as well.

According to the paperwork Tays received in the mail this month, someone visited her property in July and discovered the dog. The cancellation policy from Occidental Fire & Casualty of North Carolina notes a "hazard" on the paperwork.

"I've never heard about this," said Tays.

Looking back over the documents, Tays says she never disclosed that she owned a dog because she wasn't asked. She says having a pet has never affected her insurance before.

"She hasn't hurt a soul in the 10 years since she's been on this Earth," said Tays.

Tays has officially found new insurance and made sure to disclose the dog, even though her new insurer didn't need to know.

On Monday, SageSure did not respond to a request for comment, nor did it have information about its pet policy on its website.