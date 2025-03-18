Woman arrested for murder, man arrested after death of Kansas City sports reporter in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A woman arrested in the death of a Kansas City reporter during Super Bowl weekend was booked for a second-degree murder charge and a second person was arrested, according to Kenner Police.

Danette Colbert was initially arrested for fraud and theft following reporter Adan Manzano being found dead in a Kenner hotel room. Kenner police have now re-arrested Colbert for a murder charge. She is also connected to a previously unsolved death in a French Quarter hotel that happened in December, officials said.

Additionally, officials said Rickey White was an accomplice and is waiting extradition from Fort Lauderdale, Florida after U.S. Marshals apprehended him there. Once extradited to Louisiana, he will be booked on simple robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

Colbert was captured on security video arriving at the hotel with Manzano, then leaving alone about an hour later. Police said Colbert used Manzano's credit card in New Orleans following his death, and the credit card alongside Manzano's cell phone was found in Colbert's Slidell apartment.

Manzano was also found with anti-anxiety drug Xanax in his system at the time of his death, police said.

Colbert remains in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.