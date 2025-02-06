82°
Latest Weather Blog
Kansas City sports reporter dies while in New Orleans for Super Bowl coverage
NEW ORLEANS — A Kansas City sports anchor has died while in New Orleans covering the Super Bowl.
Adan Manzano was in New Orleans covering the Kansas City Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Telemundo Kansas City KGKC.
Manzano, who served as both an anchor and reporter, died on Wednesday at 27, Telemundo said. The Mexico City-born reporter worked at Telemundo since 2021.
"Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," the network said.
Trending News
Manzano's death is under investigation by local authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players
-
High school seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on February's National...
-
A pair of Episcopal Knights commit to LSU
-
New Orleans media speaks with Saints expected new coach
-
Denham Springs soccer tops in the nation