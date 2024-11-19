77°
Woman arrested for disturbing school, drug possession at EBR Readiness Middle School
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for irate behavior at a Baton Rouge school, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' director of school security said.
The woman, Shaharold Wings, 29, is a parent of a student at EBR Readiness Middle School. Cpt. Rodney Walker said she was cursing at people at the school.
She was arrested on disturbing the peace and possession of marijuana charges. She was booked on an outstanding marijuana possession warrant from Thibodaux.
Walker said that Baton Rouge Police are investigating the case further.
